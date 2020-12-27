Clippers’ star Leonard cut by elbow to mouth in NBA win

LOS ANGELES, USA, Dec 27 – Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard suffered a cut in his mouth that required eight stitches to seal but should be ready to face the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Leonard was injured in a collision with teammate Serge Ibaka in the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 121-108 NBA victory at Denver.

The 29-year-old forward was struck by an elbow in the face and fell to the court, blood around him on the wood. Leonard was helped off, bleeding from his mouth, and did not return, the club later revealing details of the injury.

“He’s going to be fine,” Clippers coach Ty Lue said. “He got up and walked off the floor so he’s good.”

Leonard had 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds against the Nuggets to lift the Clippers to 2-0.

The two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player sparked San Antonio to the 2014 title and Toronto to the 2019 crown.