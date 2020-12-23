Connect with us

Bandari stretch Posta Rangers winless run after sharing spoils

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Posta Rangers chase for a first win of the season was prolonged after drawing 1-1 with struggling Bandari FC in a mid-week Premier League match played on Wednesday.

The results saw Bandari, who have only picked one win in five matches, go up to sixth in the standing on five points while Posta are 11th on four points after drawing four matches and drawing one.

Yema Mwana sent the Dockers ahead at the half hour mark before Jackson Dwang leveled the scores in the 69th minute.

In other fixtures, at the Afraha Stadium, Ulinzi Stars earned their first win of the season after beating Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 while Nairobi City Stars were frustrated to 1-1 by Vihiga United at the Utalii Grounds.

The next fixture will see leaders KCB FC take on Wazito FC on Thursday, December 24, at the Kasarani Stadium which closes the round five action as the league heads for a Christmas break.

