Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Thibaud Flament will join Jerome Kaino's Toulouse after the English Premiership campaign ends

Rugby

World Cup winner Kaino to hang up boots at end of season

Published

PARIS, France, Dec 22 – All Black forward Jerome Kaino, a double World Cup winner who plays for Toulouse, told French radio on Tuesday that he planned to retire at the end of the season.

“One hundred percent, this is my last year as a player,” the 37-year-old flanker told RMC. “All players announcing their retirement say the same thing: ‘you know when it’s time’.

“New players are coming up and in particular a new generation facing the future. I’m ready to hang up my boots.”

Kaino, who was born in American Samoa, won 81 New Zealand caps and started in the 2011 and 2015 world cup finals. He arrived at Toulouse in 2018 and captained the club to victory in the 2019 Top 14 final. His contract runs to the end of this season.

He has not played regularly this season and was not in the squad for the one Champions Cup match Toulouse have played this season.

Kaino, who said he would like to coach when he announced his international retirement in May, told RMC he would like to stay with Toulouse.

“I would like to work with the Stade Toulousain, for the future of this game. For the players who are just starting out, the new generation, to pass on to them my passion and knowledge and everything I’ve learned,” Kaino said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved