Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Juventus Gianluigi Buffon is being investigated for blasphemy © AFP Marco BERTORELLO

Football

Italian FA probe Juventus goalkeeper Buffon for blasphemy

Published

MILAN, Italy, Dec 22 – Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is being probed by the Italian Football Federation for allegedly using a blasphemous phrase during a league game, the FIGC confirmed on Tuesday.

Federal Prosecutor Giuseppe Chine opened the investigation after 42-year-old Buffon was overheard using a blasphemous expression when addressing teammate Manolo Portanova during Juventus’s 4-0 win over Parma last weekend.

The incident was not reported because Buffon was not on camera at the time, but there was an audio recording.

“The investigation will serve to clarify through the possibility of listening to the person concerned,” the FIGC said.

Since 2010, the Italian FA have taken disciplinary action against several players and coaches heard disrespecting God or the sacred.

Former Italy captain Buffon, the oldest player in the league and holder of the record for Serie A appearances with 653, has in the past been forced to apologise for uttering the word “Dio” (God), although he once claimed he had said “Zio” (uncle).

Roma’s Bryan Cristante was given a one-match ban for blasphemy earlier this month for swearing after he conceded an own goal in a league game earlier this month.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved