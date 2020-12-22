Harambee Stars striker Olunga scoops MVP award in Japan league

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – Harambee Stars forward Michael ‘Engineer’ Olunga has completed a double in his Japan League after being crowned the J1-League Most Valuable Player for the concluded 2020 season.

This comes after Olunga scooped the Golden Boot award after scoring 29 goals for his Kashiwa Reysol club, helping them to a seventh-place finish in the Japanese top-flight league.

Olunga played a great role for the club and his influence led to his crowning as the best in the concluded season.