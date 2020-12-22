Connect with us

Harambee Stars striker Olunga scoops MVP award in Japan league

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – Harambee Stars forward Michael ‘Engineer’ Olunga has completed a double in his Japan League after being crowned the J1-League Most Valuable Player for the concluded 2020 season.

This comes after Olunga scooped the Golden Boot award after scoring 29 goals for his Kashiwa Reysol club, helping them to a seventh-place finish in the Japanese top-flight league.

Olunga played a great role for the club and his influence led to his crowning as the best in the concluded season.

“Glad to be named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) 2020 in the Meiji Yasuda Jleague. Firstly, I want to thank God for this opportunity and blessings throughout this season. Also, the collective effort from myself, my team mates, the entire Kashiwa Reysol fraternity and fans helped make this dream realizable for me and for this am grateful.  I hope this is the beginning of more achievements in my career,” Olunga said on his official twitter page.

