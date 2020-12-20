Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Paul Lonyangata winning a past race. Photo/FILE

Athletics

Lonyangata leads fellow Kenyan to 1-2 finish in Taipei Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – Kenyans ruled the 2020 men’s Taipei Marathon ran on Sunday in Taiwan after former two-time Paris marathon champion Paul Lonyangata led compatriot Elisha Rotich to a 1-2 finish.

Lonyangata, who was competing for the first time this season after winning the Shanghai International Marathon in 2019, cut the tape in 2:08:26 beating fellow Kenyan Rotich who came second in a time of 2:12:15 while Spaniard Tiidrek Nurme was third in 2:15:19.

Lonyangata, who comes from West Pokot, has a personal best of 2:06:10 he set in 2017 in his first win of the Paris Marathon.

The corresponding women’s race was dominated by Ethiopia who occupied the top three positions thanks to Askale Wegi (2:27:39), Alemtsehay Kasegn (2:31:08) and Zinash Lema (2:31:22) who took first, second and third spots in that order.

-Collated results-

Men

  1. Paul Lonyangata (KEN) 2:08:26
  2. Elisha Rotich (KEN) 2:12:15
  3. Tiidrek Nurme (EST) 2:15:19
  4. Bilal Marhoum (MAR) 2:15:31
  5. Oleksandr Sitkovskyi (UKR) 2:19:48

Women

  1. Askale Wegi (ETH) 2:27:39
  2. Alemtsehay Kasegn (ETH) 2:31:08
  3. Zinash Lema (ETH) 2:31:22
  4. Tsao Chun-Yu (TAI) 2:31:49
  5. Gladys Tejeda (PER) 2:36:31

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved