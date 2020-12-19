Connect with us

Sharks swallow Sofapaka to climb third in Premier League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – Kariobangi Sharks picked up its second win of the season to move third on the Football Kenya Federation Premier League log following a 2-1 victory over struggling Sofapaka FC.

Ken Odhiambo started his life as new Sofapaka head coach on a bad footing after the sacking of John Baraza to see the Batoto ba Mungu side stretch their winless run to two successive matches and slide to 13th on the log with only three points after only managing to win match out of the four games played so far.

Sharks are on eight points, one behind AFC Leopards who occupy second slot and four points behind leaders KCB FC.

In the other fixtures, Wazito FC held 2010 champions Ulinzi Stars to a goalless draw while Posta Rangers were frustrated to a 1-1 stalemate by Nzoia Sugar.

The mail men are placed 14th with only three points after picking three draws and losing one while Nzoia have only two points acquired from two draws.

