Ruthless Capital FM FC smash #KOTAllStars to seal double  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – #KOTAllStars was on the receiving end once again after soaking in eight goals to see the brilliant Capital FM Football Club complete double in a friendly match hosted at the newly Jahmhuri Arena on Thursday.

A rampant Capital FM simply destroyed a #KOTAllStars side managed by Sir Alexas in a Six-Aside football warm up played under floodlit and attracted fans from both sides.

This was an improvement for the home team #KOTAllStars, who managed to score four goals compared to when the last time the two sides met in October last year, where the Best Mix of Music team humiliated them 13-2. On aggregate the scoreline reads 21-8 in favour of the 2016 Standard Chartered World Champions. #KOTAllStar team pose for a photo before the match.

The home team kicked-off on a high going ahead by two goals but the lead was short-lived after the Best Mix of Music showed what they are made off thanks to captain Lassie Atrash and Solomon Okeyo’s strikes to restore parity.

#KOTAllStars were in jubilation once again after going ahead courtesy of their two quick goals but that was dealt with even before the dust could settle after midfield maestro Jeff Ooko was introduced to architect Capital FM’s comeback as both sides went to the breather sharing the spoils at 4-4.

On resumption, a worn out #KOTAllStars side orchestrated their own downfall for most of the goals as they gave Capital FM all the time in the world to weave their magic and add four more goals as goalkeeper Alex Isaboke and his defenders Keysha Shagava and Richard kept a clean sheet in the second stanza. Capital FM’s Alex Isaboke (L) and #KOTAllStars TM Sir Alexas (R) enjoying a selfie.

Sir Alexas commended the interaction between the two sides, noting that the friendly provided a perfect platform to end the year on a high.

“We are pleased with this friendship between us and Capital FM, we had hoped to win to atleast have some bragging rights but the better side carried the day. Most important is not the result but the bond and networking. We will play another friendly at the beginning of the year and this time we will get one over Capital FM,” Sir Alexas, who is also the organiser of the #KOT5-Aside football tournament said after the beating.

On his part, Capital FM skipper Atrash was impressive with his charges’ display, bearing in mind they have not been training since mid-march when the deadly COVID-19 pandemic struck.

“We are grateful for the win. This shows that we are unmatched because despite not training for the last eight months we have yielded positive result. We did not start well but I am happy we managed to comeback and win. We thank #KOTAllStars for the invitation as always it provides an opportunity for networking,” Atrash said after the victory.