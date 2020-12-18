Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (C-L) appears on a screen awarding 'The Best' men's player award to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski

Football

Lewandowski and Bronze win FIFA player of the year awards

Published

PARIS, France, Dec 16 – Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was named men’s player of the year on Thursday at FIFA’s ‘The Best’ awards ceremony in Zurich.

The 32-year-old Lewandowski, top scorer in Europe and winner of the Champions League with Bayern, came out ahead of the other two nominees, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

England defender Lucy Bronze took the women’s award, seeing off the challenge of Wendie Renard and Pernille Harder.

It is the first occassion for both Lewandowski and Bronze to win the award, with the Pole only the second player after Luka Modric in 2018 to break a 13-year Messi-Ronaldo hegemony.

Lewandowski’s stellar season for all-conquering Bayern has already been recognised by UEFA who awarded the Polish striker European player of the year in October.

While he has won the Bundesliga in each of his first six seasons at Bayern, finishing as the league’s top scorer in four of the last five seasons, his international profile has been hurt in the past by Poland’s mediocre form and his previous failure, at Dortmund and Bayern, to win the Champions League.

Last season, he was spectacular as Bayern won every game in Europe including the Champions League final against Paris St-Germain. Lewandowski finished with 15 goals in the competition, five more than the next best striker, Erling Braut Haaland.

His Bayern teammate Manuel Neuer was chosen as ‘The Best’ FIFA men’s goalkeeper.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lucy Bronze was named ‘The Best’ women’s player of the year on Thursday © POOL/AFP / VALERIANO DI DOMENICO

Bronze, 29, who succeeds last year’s winner Megan Rapinoe, won the Champions League with Lyon in August before moving back to England to play for Manchester City.

She was a suprise winner ahead of her former Lyon teammate Renard, and striker Harder, who moved from Wolfsburg to Chelsea in early September.

France and Lyon’s Sarah Bouhaddi capped her fine career with The Best FIFA women’s goalkeeper award.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was named men’s coach of the year while current Dutch women’s national team boss Sarina Wiegman took the women’s award for the second time in her career following her 2017 success.

The Puskas Award for best goal went to Tottenham’s South Korean striker Son Heung-min for a mazy, individual goal he scored against Burnley in the Premier League in December 2019.

The Best awards began in 2017 after a brief merger with the Ballon D’Or, which was cancelled this year because of coronavirus, and the FIFA Player of the Year award, which was created in 1991.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved