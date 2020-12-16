Kenya among in fifty La Liga activations around the world to bid 2020 goodbye

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MADRID, Spain, Dec 16 – LaLiga ‘kick out 2020’ in its Christmas campaign in honor of the five games that will be played on the next December 20, 23, 30 and January 3 and 10.

Wednesday, 16th December 2020.- LaLiga ‘kick out 2020’ celebrates its Christmas campaign. The slogan honors the five LaLiga days that are played during the Holidays and, to celebrate it, more than 50 activations have been launched in 30 countries around the world.

Show performances, vinyls in the streets of each continent and projections in emblematic buildings around the globe. Raffles and events, both physical and online that will make LaLiga fans vibrate. Africa and America will have eight activations, Asia with nine, 14 in Europe and 11 in MENA.

As part of the campaign, football fans in Nairobi (Kenya) will be able to enjoy a 3D art illustration that will be carried out at Kenya National Archives, in Nairobi CBD, this coming Saturday 19th of December.

This Christmas there are five LaLiga matches ahead to be played on December 20, 23 and 30, and on January 3 and 10.

Exciting matches in which we will see FC Barcelona and Valencia or Real Madrid and Granada CF face off.

As well as Derbies that make you vibrate from beginning to end: The Basque derby (Athletic de Bilbao – Real Sociedad), the Gran derby (Real Betis – Sevilla FC), a derby in the Community of Madrid (Atlético de Madrid – Getafe CF) and in the Valencian Community (Villareal CF – Levante UD).

Real Sociedad, Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid lead an unpredictable and thrilling LaLiga with 26 points. Next up are Villarreal CF with 22 points, followed by 3 Andalusian teams: Sevilla FC with 19 points and Granada CF and Cádiz CF with 18. FC Barcelona then sit in eighth with 17 points.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This Christmas there will be football.