Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Williams team decline can be linked to when patriarch Frank Williams ceased to run the day to day operations, former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone told AFP

Motors

F1 pioneer Frank Williams ‘stable’ in hospital

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 15 – Williams Formula One team said on Tuesday that their founder Frank Williams has been admitted to hospital where he is in a stable condition.

The 78-year-old established the team in 1977 and went on to win nine Constructors’ Championships and seven Drivers’ titles, although the most recent triumphs came in 1997.

“Sir Frank Williams has recently been admitted to hospital where he is currently in a stable condition,” the team said in a statement.

“Frank’s medical condition is a private matter and therefore the family will not be releasing any further details at this time.

“We will ask you to respect the family’s privacy. The team will release a further update in due course.”

Williams has used a wheelchair since being injured in a car accident in France in 1986.

He stepped down from the board of the Williams F1 team in 2012, and ceased to have any involvement in the team in September this year, following its sale to Dorilton Capital.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved