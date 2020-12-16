Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Slaven Bilic paid the price after West Brom only won seven points from 13 Premier League games © POOL/AFP/File Glyn KIRK

English Premiership

Bilic sacked by Premier League strugglers West Brom

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 17 – Slaven Bilic became the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season when he was sacked by struggling West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old Croatian’s sacking comes with the side 19th in the table but on the back of an encouraging 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Tuesday.

Bilic had been at the club for only 18 months but had earned the admiration of the fans after leading West Brom to automatic promotion from the Championship last season.

Although results had been generally poor this term Bilic had been given little funding to bring in players in the close season. His budget for transfers was limited at £20 million ($27 million).

West Brom have garnered seven points from their 13 matches so far and have the worst defensive record in the Premier League, having conceded 26 goals.

Bilic’s relations with the board appeared tense from the start of the campaign with no discussions talking place about extending or renewing his contract which was due to run out at the end of this season.

“West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with Head Coach Slaven Bilic,” read a club statement.

“Albion would like to thank Slaven and his coaching staff for their efforts in achieving promotion last season and wishes them all well in the future.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Former England manager Sam Allardyce is among the favourites to fill the vacancy.

The 66-year-old’s last managerial post was with Everton, who he left in 2018.

Media reports suggest Allardyce will be offered an 18-month contract. In a sign that his appointment may be imminent, he has cancelled scheduled work with a radio station.

Bilic’s sacking makes him the latest first managerial departure in a Premier League season for six years, since it took 18 games for Cardiff City to dismiss Neil Warnock in the 2014-15 season.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Bilic sacked by Premier League strugglers West Brom – Mchipuko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved