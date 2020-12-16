Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lydia Stephens with the spikes she wore in Mexico 1968 Olympics. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Behind the lens: Athletics Kenya’s glitzy 70th birthday

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – Athletics Kenya (AK) marked 70 years of existence on Tuesday at the Nyayo National Stadium and this is how the glamorous event that was graced by world beaters went down behind the lens.

  • Athletics Kenya display’s early equipment used by Athletes then.Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
  • Sports CS Amina Mohammed led by Athletics Kenya (AK) president Rtd Lt Gen Jackson Tuwei arriving at the Nyayo National Stadium ahead of the event. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
  • Sport CS Amina Mohammed congratulates Senator Pro. Sam Ongeri , who was Athletics Kenya president from 1974-1984. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
  • Senator Pro. Sam Ongeri , who was Athletics Kenya president from 1974-1984. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
  • Senator Pro. Sam Ongeri , who was Athletics Kenya president from 1974-1984 beomg congratulated by Sports CS Amina Mohamed. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
  • Legend Catherine Ndereba watch lotto CEO Joan Mwaura walk for speech. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
  • Cross Country legend and NOC-K president Paul Tergat meets Tecla Chemabwai while a colleague takes a selfie. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
  • Rose Tata Muya show off 400m hurdles silver medal from Africa Championship to Lotto CEO Joan Mwaura and Kipchoge Keino. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
  • Retired sprinter Rose Tata Muya showing off her medal she won in her hey days. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
  • Kenya’s Olympics pioneer Wilson Kiprugut Chumo assisted by Athletics Kenya treasurer David Miano. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
  • Uasin Gishu Governor Mandago Jackson with Lotto CEO Joan Mwaura looks at Seraphino Antao poster. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
  • World 1500m Champion Timothy Cheruiyot with legendary Catherine Ndereba at Prisons stand. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
  • Olympics legends Wilson Kiprugut Chumo, John Ngugi and Julius Kariuki follow event. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
  • Retired athlete Billy Konchellah was also in attendance. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
  • Retired athlete Amos Biwott. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
  • Athletics Kenya head coach Julius Kirwa with Treasurer David Miano. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
  • 5 times cross country champions John Ngugi and Paul Tergat with Lotto CEO Joan Mwaura. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
  • Sports CS Amina Mohammed with 70 Anniversary plague. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
  • Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed alongside Kisii Senator and former Athletics Kenya chairman Sam Ongeri during the Athletics Kenya 70th anniversary. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
  • Junior athlete Mary Moraa. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved