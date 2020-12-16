Behind the lens: Athletics Kenya’s glitzy 70th birthday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – Athletics Kenya (AK) marked 70 years of existence on Tuesday at the Nyayo National Stadium and this is how the glamorous event that was graced by world beaters went down behind the lens.

Athletics Kenya display’s early equipment used by Athletes then.Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Sports CS Amina Mohammed led by Athletics Kenya (AK) president Rtd Lt Gen Jackson Tuwei arriving at the Nyayo National Stadium ahead of the event. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Sport CS Amina Mohammed congratulates Senator Pro. Sam Ongeri , who was Athletics Kenya president from 1974-1984. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Legend Catherine Ndereba watch lotto CEO Joan Mwaura walk for speech. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Cross Country legend and NOC-K president Paul Tergat meets Tecla Chemabwai while a colleague takes a selfie. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rose Tata Muya show off 400m hurdles silver medal from Africa Championship to Lotto CEO Joan Mwaura and Kipchoge Keino. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Retired sprinter Rose Tata Muya showing off her medal she won in her hey days. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenya’s Olympics pioneer Wilson Kiprugut Chumo assisted by Athletics Kenya treasurer David Miano. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Uasin Gishu Governor Mandago Jackson with Lotto CEO Joan Mwaura looks at Seraphino Antao poster. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

World 1500m Champion Timothy Cheruiyot with legendary Catherine Ndereba at Prisons stand. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Olympics legends Wilson Kiprugut Chumo, John Ngugi and Julius Kariuki follow event. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Retired athlete Billy Konchellah was also in attendance. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Retired athlete Amos Biwott. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics Kenya head coach Julius Kirwa with Treasurer David Miano. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

5 times cross country champions John Ngugi and Paul Tergat with Lotto CEO Joan Mwaura. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Sports CS Amina Mohammed with 70 Anniversary plague. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed alongside Kisii Senator and former Athletics Kenya chairman Sam Ongeri during the Athletics Kenya 70th anniversary. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA