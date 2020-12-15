Sliders Hockey team boosted by Betway Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 – The Sliders Hockey team got a major boost on Tuesday after receiving kits and equipment from international betting firm Betway Kenya.

The event saw the Sliders Hockey Team receive kits including Jerseys, Hockey Sticks, Hockey balls and goalkeeper kits.

Present at the handover ceremony was Nancy Kibogong, the Sliders Team administrator, Anne Onyango Sliders Team Manager and Sliders team members.

“We are glad to have an international brand such as Betway come in and support us with kits and hockey equipment. This will help boost the morale of the team as women’s sport in Kenya does not receive as much support as our male counterparts. We are confident that there is going to be positive change in the sport and for our players’, said Kibogong. Sliders Hockey Team

Sliders Hockey Club was founded in February 1991 by a group of ladies with a sporting vision of playing and promoting high level field hockey in Kenya from the grassroots. Sliders Hockey Club is, today, among the top ladies’ field hockey clubs in Kenya.

“As a brand we remain committed to promoting women’s sport in the country and thus are very pleased to offer our support to the Sliders Team. They are a team committed to advancing the sport of hockey and Betway is proud to walk that journey with them. We wish them the best in their endeavors and in developing their skills,” said Karen Njerenga Betway Public Relations Executive.

Betway continues to support various sports across the country through its CSR and Sponsorship program. As the proud sponsor of the Betway Cup and Kariobangi Sharks Team, the brand aims to support growth of sporting talent that is able to can compete on a global level.