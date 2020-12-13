Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Up in smoke: Lewis Hamilton performs 'doghnuts' after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix © POOL/AFP Giuseppe CACACE

Sports

Hamilton expects to sign new Mercedes deal by Christmas

Published

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Dec 13 – Lewis Hamilton ended speculation about future intentions on Sunday when he made clear he expects to sign a new contract with Mercedes before Christmas.

The newly-crowned seven-time world champion, who finished third in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on return from a bout of Covid-19, said talks with team chief Toto Wolff were likely to start in the next “couple of weeks”.

“I plan to be here next year, I want to be here next year,” Hamilton told reporters after the race.

“I think us, as a team, have more to do together, more to achieve both in the sport an even more outside the sport.

“So, yes, I hope we can begin this week discussions and hopefully get it tied up before Christmas.”

Hamilton has won six of his seven titles with Mercedes since joining in 2013.

In that time, he has won 74 races, the most by any driver with a single constructor.

He has also scored points in a record 49 consecutive races, if only race starts are considered after he missed last weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Sunday, he admitted he felt “destroyed” by the after-affects of the coronavirus and was well below his best in the race at the Yas Marina Circuit won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Wolff said Mercedes’ defeat -– Valtteri Bottas finished second ahead of Hamilton –- meant they departed Abu Dhabi with “a slap on the wrist” following a below-par display.

Verstappen came home 16 seconds clear of Bottas at the end of the team’s most comprehensive beating this year.

“We are leaving this race with a slap on the wrist,” said Wolff.

“It wasn’t a good weekend for us.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved