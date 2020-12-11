Connect with us

Is Cristiano Ronaldo 'The Best'? © AFP Josep LAGO

Football

Ronaldo and Bronze top Fifa “The Best” finalists lists

Published

PARIS, France, Dec 11 – The three finalists for FIFA’s ‘The Best’ awards were named on Friday with Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo topping the men’s list.

The award winners will be revealed on 17 December with England’s Lucy Bronze, Pernille Harder of Chelsea and the tall French defender Wendie Renard in the running for the women’s award.

Voting is equally weighted between on-line fan votes, some 200 journalists, national team coaches and captains.

After taking Leeds United back to the English top flight for the first time in 16 years Marcelo Bielsa goes up against two Germans in Hansi Flick of Bayern Munich and Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool.

Jean-Luc Vasseur took Lyon to the women’s Champions League title and leads the chase for best women’s coach with Chelsea’s Emma Hayes and Netherlands national coach Sarina Wiegman.

