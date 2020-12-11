OPINION: Local powerful people are destroying the Kenyan economy and driving away foreign investors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Kenya is on the verge of becoming an undesirable environment for foreign investors because of individuals working against the interests of the state! A new scandal is happening in the gaming industry, in which local powerful people are trying to banish foreign companies out of the market and take primacy in an illegal and primitive way by setting up scandals.

The companies that annually pay more than $ 60 million into state and local government budgets in the name of fiscal and parafiscal charges, and during the corona virus pandemic have more than ever supported the community with continuous health donations, seem to be undesirable for some individuals in Kenya.

But, do Kenyan people have a saying in this? In whose interest is that 55,000 people working in this industry lose their jobs? Can local powerful people that only care about themselves sustain the health system in the midst of a pandemic, without the financial assistance that these socially responsible companies provide to hospitals? Maybe we should ask doctors in Nairobi, Baringo, Bomet, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Kisumu, Kakamega, Kitui and Nakuru…

The corona virus pandemic is a strong blow to the global economy, to which almost no branch of the economy is resistant, but what is encouraging are the positive examples and measures that companies are introducing with a primary focus on the health and well-being of their employees and their families. Companies in the gaming industry have recorded a 90 percent drop in profit, but employees do not have to worry about financial stability, because their jobs are secure, and salaries are paid regularly.

This policy, attitude and approach should be an example of behavior and inspiration, both to other companies and to each individual, because the actions taken during a pandemic send a strong message of humanity and togetherness. Only following this path the spread of viruses and this pandemic can be stopped.

Instead, individuals are calling for the destruction of what maintains Kenya’s economic stability and labor market, even in times of crisis. The big affair with Sportpesa was not enough, a scandalous attempt is underway to connect a successful and recognized foreign company with illegal activities!

Who are the individuals who place lies in the media, just like in the case of the Sportpesa? The court has already annulled such decisions, but the conspiracy continues against anyone who legally tries to do business in Kenya. Who is behind the domestic lobby that, by creating fake scandals, is trying to take over the business and banish the competition from market in an unfair way?

Foreign investors, you are not welcome! Due to the personal interests of individuals, we are not able to receive the millions that foreign investors would bring into the state budget. Is that really the message Kenya wants to send to the world?