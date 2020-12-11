Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sebastian Coe said he is confident the Tokyo Olympics will take place as planned next year © AFP Philip FONG

Athletics

Coe hopes crowds will be able to enjoy Tokyo Olympics

Published

PARIS, France, Dec 11 – World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said Friday he was confident the Tokyo Olympics will take place next year — but hopes a passionate crowd will be able to watch the events if Covid-19 precautions allow.

The Games are scheduled to start in July after being postponed for a year due to the pandemic in a move unprecedented in peacetime.

“I think the Games will go off,” Coe told reporters from international news agencies including AFP.

“What nobody is clearly across at the moment, is – I sincerely hope so — whether we are going to have a stadium populated by good, noisy, passionate fans.

“I guess there will still be an element of social distancing.”

The Tokyo organisers have said they are examining a range of options to be able to admit spectators.

Coe, who was chief organiser of the 2012 London Olympics, said when he had visited Tokyo last month to hold talks with the organising committee working to keep the Games on track, he felt: “I share your pain here.

“I can’t imagine what I would have been saying if someone had knocked on my door in March or April 2012 and said ‘by the way, we’re not going until 2013’. It’s an enormous challenge,” he said

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I think we should be enormously grateful that it’s the Japanese that are dealing with this. Because this is a first-class organising committee.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved