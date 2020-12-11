Connect with us

From-Left-to-Right-Kariobangi-Sharks-Chairman-Robert-Maoga-Betway-Kenya-Chairman-Kiprono-Kittony-at-the-launch-of-the-sign-sponsorship-renewal.

Football

Betway Kenya renews Kariobangi Sharks sponsorship

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Kenya’s top tier side Kariobangi Sharks received a shot in the arm after international betting firm, Betway Kenya announced the renewal of its sponsorship.

Betway launched its sponsorship of the Kariobangi Sharks team in November last year, becoming the first sponsor of the team since its inception.

Stemming from a less privileged community, the Sharks have shown exceptional talent and professionalism to rise through ranks of the National Super League and earn promotion to the Kenya Premier League.

The function was attended by the Kariobangi Sharks Chairman, Robert Maoga, Betway Chairman, Kiprono Kittony, Kariobangi Sharks patron, Nick Mwendwa, and the Kariobangi Sharks coach, captain and team members.

“The organised nature the team and its management possesses has proven very encouraging for us as a brand, thus we arrived at the decision to renew our partnership with them,” said Betway Kenya PR and Media Executive Karen Njerenga.

“We are excited, and keen, to see how the new season will turn out for the team and we look forward to another year of a great partnership with the Sharks Team.”

Following the Football Kenya Federation Premier League kick-off, Kariobangi Sharks sits third on the KPL table after playing two matches against Wazito and Nzoia Sugar.

“We are pleased by the renewal of the contract for another year, cognisant to the fact that it has been a tough time with the Covid-19 outbreak,” said Robert Maoga, Chairman of the Kariobangi Sharks.

“Extending the contract shows the confidence the two brands have with each other. Betway stood with the players and offered assistance in the Covid-19 period – when football had been halted – to improve the lives of the players and their families. For this we are grateful and look forward to creating value in the foreseeable future through this partnership,” Maoga added.

The partnership will see both Betway and the Kariobangi Sharks’ brands come together to nurture and grow football talent in Kenya. Betway continues to offer punters a premium gaming experience and recently renewed its partnership with Tottenham Hotspur as the official betting partner.

