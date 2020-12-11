Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says Atletico can win the title © AFP/File MIGUEL MEDINA

Football

Atletico favourites to win Spanish title says Zidane

Published

MADRID, Spain, Dec 11 – With the Madrid derby looming Real coach Zinedine Zidane admitted Friday that La Liga leaders Atletico were likely to win the title.

Atletico last won the Spanish title in 2014 and came third last season as Real won it with Barcelona second.

“They are favourites and they demonstrate that every time they take the pitch,” Zidane said on the eve of his match with Diego Simeone’s side.

“They have always been highly competitive, and right now they are top of the pile.”

Zidane’s side trail Atletico by six points despite having played one more than their poor-cousin city-rivals.

“We know them very well. This is an opportunity for us to show what we are capable of,” he said.

“The press are billing it as a final but here every match is a final.”

Both sides went through to the Champions League knock-out phase in midweek.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The city derby will take place without a fervent crowd, and despite Atletico’s 10-game unbeaten run in La Liga, the bookies make Real favourites to win on Saturday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved