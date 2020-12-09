Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Qatar to participate in European qualifying for 2022 World Cup

Published

DOHA, Qatar, Dec 8 – World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar will play in UEFA qualifying, the country’s football association said on Tuesday, and will be placed in one of the five-team groups.

The decision is intended to give Qatar match preparation ahead of the global soccer spectacle due to be held in November and December 2022.

“Qatar will join Group A alongside Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan,” the Qatar Football Association (QFA) said in a statement.

Qatar will play the team with a rest day in each round of matches.

“As the next FIFA World Cup host nation, Qatar has already qualified for the tournament — meaning any results involving Qatar will not count towards qualification,” the QFA said.

“Qatar will play its ‘home’ matches in Europe in order to allow short travel times for their opponents.”

The European qualifying competition begins in March, with 13 countries from the continent going through to the 32-team finals.

There will be three rounds of fixtures in March, three more in September and two each in October and November.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Only the winners of the 10 groups will qualify automatically for the finals, which are to take place in November and December of 2022.

Qatar have previously joined tournaments staged by other federations than its own Asian-region AFC, playing in the Copa America in 2019 where they will participate again in 2021.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved