Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama vies for the ball with a Comoros player during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 11, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Sports

FKF fined Sh1 million by CAF for going against CAF Statutes in Comoros tie

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has been slapped with a Sh1mn (10.000 USD) fine by the Confederation of African Football Disciplinary Board for breach of CAF security during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying match pitting Kenya’s Harambee Stars and Comoros.

“The Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya and the former prime minister decided to talk to the Kenyan team at zone 1. The dignitaries had heavy security attached to them. They barged through the stewards arranged by CAF security officer,” the Board explained.

The decision made on Tuesday stated that Kenya went against the CAF Statutes and Regulations in terms of Articles 82, 83.1, 83.2 and 151 of CAF Disciplinary Code.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved