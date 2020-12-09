FKF fined Sh1 million by CAF for going against CAF Statutes in Comoros tie

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has been slapped with a Sh1mn (10.000 USD) fine by the Confederation of African Football Disciplinary Board for breach of CAF security during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying match pitting Kenya’s Harambee Stars and Comoros.

“The Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya and the former prime minister decided to talk to the Kenyan team at zone 1. The dignitaries had heavy security attached to them. They barged through the stewards arranged by CAF security officer,” the Board explained.

The decision made on Tuesday stated that Kenya went against the CAF Statutes and Regulations in terms of Articles 82, 83.1, 83.2 and 151 of CAF Disciplinary Code.