Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tyson Fury has told heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua he is "only interested in smashing your face in"

Boxing

Fury warns Joshua he wants to ‘smash his face in’ after cheeky jibe

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 7 – Tyson Fury has hit back at Anthony Joshua and warned he is “only interested in smashing your face in” after being advised to join his fellow British heavyweight champion’s management team.

The touchpaper between the pair was lit again on Monday when the WBC belt holder responded to an interview Joshua did with Britain’s Mail on Sunday newspaper.

In the interview, the 2012 Olympic champion suggested Fury should join him at Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom promotional stable and link up with his own management group if he wanted to be a superstar.

“I do think he (Fury) should come over to Matchroom and 258 Management and let us handle his career,” said Joshua.

“He’s a superstar, he’s a superstar in the making with the right management. He could go all the way.”

Fury, 32, replied on Monday, via Twitter, in robust fashion.

“@anthonyfjoshua has it ever dawned on you I’m not interested in being a superstar, or famous.

“I’m a fighting man and only interested in smashing your face in, you keep the stardom, I’ll stay real, #youbigdosser I’m coming for u superstar, tick tock tick tock.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

An agreement is in principle for Fury to fight Joshua twice in 2021 should Joshua come through his world title fight with Kubrat Pulev at Wembley on Saturday.

Joshua, 31, who has not fought since he outpointed Andy Ruiz Jr last December, had been due to fight Pulev earlier this year before the bout was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved