Fury warns Joshua he wants to ‘smash his face in’ after cheeky jibe

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 7 – Tyson Fury has hit back at Anthony Joshua and warned he is “only interested in smashing your face in” after being advised to join his fellow British heavyweight champion’s management team.

The touchpaper between the pair was lit again on Monday when the WBC belt holder responded to an interview Joshua did with Britain’s Mail on Sunday newspaper.

In the interview, the 2012 Olympic champion suggested Fury should join him at Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom promotional stable and link up with his own management group if he wanted to be a superstar.

“I do think he (Fury) should come over to Matchroom and 258 Management and let us handle his career,” said Joshua.

“He’s a superstar, he’s a superstar in the making with the right management. He could go all the way.”

Fury, 32, replied on Monday, via Twitter, in robust fashion.

“@anthonyfjoshua has it ever dawned on you I’m not interested in being a superstar, or famous.

“I’m a fighting man and only interested in smashing your face in, you keep the stardom, I’ll stay real, #youbigdosser I’m coming for u superstar, tick tock tick tock.”

An agreement is in principle for Fury to fight Joshua twice in 2021 should Joshua come through his world title fight with Kubrat Pulev at Wembley on Saturday.

Joshua, 31, who has not fought since he outpointed Andy Ruiz Jr last December, had been due to fight Pulev earlier this year before the bout was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.