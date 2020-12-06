Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Better late than never: Jamie Vardy struck Leicester's winner over Sheffield United in the final minute

Sports

Spurs go top of Premier League as Vardy strikes for Leicester

Published

Harry Kane (left) and Son Heung-min both scored in Tottenham’s win against Arsenal © POOL/AFP / Glyn KIRK

London, United Kingdom, Dec 6 – Son Heung-min and Harry Kane fired Tottenham back to the top of the Premier League on Sunday after Jamie Vardy struck in the final minute to lift Leicester to third in the table.

Jose Mourinho’s men beat faltering Arsenal 2-0 in front of 2,000 vocal fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to leapfrog Chelsea.

Earlier, Leicester beat rock-bottom Sheffield United 2-1 while Crystal Palace hammered struggling West Brom 5-1.

Spurs took the lead in the north London derby in the 13th minute with a Son wonder goal. The South Korean was set free down the left by Kane, cut inside and curled a brilliant 25-yard effort into the top corner.

The home side doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time as they took apart their local rivals on the break.

Giovani Lo Celso played in Son, who returned the earlier favour to tee up Kane to smash in from close range.

Son and Kane have now combined for 31 Premier League goals, the second most of any pair after Chelsea’s Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (36).

Tottenham who have not lost a league match since the opening day of the season, now have 24 points after 11 matches, two clear of Chelsea and three in front of Leicester and Liverpool.

Liverpool will also welcome back supporters to Anfield when they host Wolves later on Sunday for the first time since the Reds ended a 30-year wait to win a top-flight title.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Vardy strikes –

Leicester ended a four-game winless run in all competitions at an empty Bramall Lane to push the Blades closer to a return to the Championship.

Clubs in tier-three areas of England, with tougher coronavirus restrictions, still have to play behind closed doors, while tier-two zones such as London and Liverpool can have crowds of up to 2,000.

Better late than never: Jamie Vardy struck Leicester’s winner over Sheffield United in the final minute © POOL/AFP / Laurence Griffiths

Sheffield United have just one point from 11 games and were punished for a lack of ruthlessness as John Egan let Vardy run through rather than bringing down the striker outside the box and taking a red card, before the former England international kept his cool to beat Aaron Ramsdale.

The late winner was just reward for Leicester’s domination of the game. They hit the woodwork twice in the first half through Vardy and James Maddison.

But it was Ayoze Perez who put Brendan Rodgers’s men in front when he pounced on Marc Albrighton’s deflected shot.

However, Chris Wilder’s men hit back immediately for only their fifth league goal of the season when Oli McBurnie showed good strength to head home from a corner.

The hosts then held out more comfortably in the second period until they lost possession inside their own half and Maddison picked out a perfect pass to release Vardy for the winner.

In the first match of the day, Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke both scored twice as Crystal Palace made West Brom pay for Matheus Pereira’s first-half red card in a 5-1 rout at the Hawthorns.

The Eagles had struggled for goals in recent weeks, but with Zaha restored after missing defeats to Burnley and Newcastle due to coronavirus, Palace were a team transformed as they moved to 11th in the table.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved