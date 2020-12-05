Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gor Mahia striker Samuel Onyango celebrates his goal with teammates. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Football

Gor stage late comeback to sink APR, advance into first round

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – Gor Mahia staged a late comeback to turn tables on Rwandese side APR, winning 3-1 in the second leg played at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday and advance to the next round on a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Gor, playing infront of a handful fans due to the restriction of gatherings under the COVID-19 protocols of the Ministry of Health, entered the match knowing they had to overturn a 1-0 slim defeat they suffered in the first leg away in Kigali.

Samuel Onyango opened the scoring for the home team on the 18th minute but the lead was cancelled out nine minutes to full-time of normal time. However, with the match at the hands of the Rwandese, K’Ogalo rose to the occasion after Stand-in coach, Sammy Omollo’s late substitutes paid dividends.

  • Gor Mahia striker Samuel Onyango is police marked by APR players. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Gor Mahia staged a late comeback to turn tables on Rwandese side APR, winning 3-1 in the second leg played at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday and advance to the next round on a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Gor, playing infront of a handful fans due to the restriction of gatherings under the COVID-19 protocols of the Ministry of Health, entered the match knowing they had to overturn a 1-0 slim defeat they suffered in the first leg away in Kigali.

Samuel Onyango opened the scoring for the home team on the 18th minute but the lead was cancelled out nine minutes to full-time of normal time. However, with the match at the hands of the Rwandese, K’Ogalo rose to the occasion after Stand-in coach, Sammy Omollo’s late substitutes paid dividends.

  • Gor Mahia stand-in coach, Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Sydney Ochieng scored through a powerful header four minutes into added time before Nicholas Kipkirui sealed the win in a similar fashion.

Gor will now face the winner between Algeria’s CR Belouizdad and Libya’s Al Nasr, with the North African side holding a 2-0 preliminary round win.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Gor stage late comeback to sink APR, advance into first round – Mchipuko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved