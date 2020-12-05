Gor stage late comeback to sink APR, advance into first round

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – Gor Mahia staged a late comeback to turn tables on Rwandese side APR, winning 3-1 in the second leg played at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday and advance to the next round on a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Gor, playing infront of a handful fans due to the restriction of gatherings under the COVID-19 protocols of the Ministry of Health, entered the match knowing they had to overturn a 1-0 slim defeat they suffered in the first leg away in Kigali.

Samuel Onyango opened the scoring for the home team on the 18th minute but the lead was cancelled out nine minutes to full-time of normal time. However, with the match at the hands of the Rwandese, K’Ogalo rose to the occasion after Stand-in coach, Sammy Omollo’s late substitutes paid dividends. Gor Mahia striker Samuel Onyango is police marked by APR players. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Sydney Ochieng scored through a powerful header four minutes into added time before Nicholas Kipkirui sealed the win in a similar fashion.

Gor will now face the winner between Algeria’s CR Belouizdad and Libya’s Al Nasr, with the North African side holding a 2-0 preliminary round win.