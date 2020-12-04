Connect with us

Photo/COURTESY

Football

Referee killed by fan at a game in Kisii

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – A first assistant referee was on Friday killed while officiating a tournament at Nyansabakwa play ground in Nyaribari Masaba, Kisii County.

John Okwayo, a retired teacher was contracted to be the assistant referee for a two-week football tournament which was sponsored by a resident in the area.

The incidence occurred in the second half while officiating when a fan who is alleged to be not satisfied with his decision, ran and kicked him on his chest.

Confirming the sad incidence, Kisii County Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Secretary, Evans Mageka said Okwoyo died when he was being rushed to the Hospital for treatment.

The suspect was arrested by police and taken to Masimba Police station.

Following the incidence, Mageka warned organisers of ongoing tournaments to stop all games in the region.

“As a federation, we were not aware of the tournament because we had stopped all the tournaments from being played. I condemn all those who have organized this tournament because they are illegal, we will take action on them, we have already banned Nyansabakwa pitch. We have never been told of his medical condition if he was sick or not and if so, they could not have allowed him to officiate any match.

-By Rosemary Onchari-


