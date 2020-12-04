Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester United are to trial safe standing at Old Trafford © AFP/File OLI SCARFF

Football

Man United to install seats for ‘safe standing’ at Old Trafford

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 4 – Manchester United are to install 1,500 barrier seats early next year as they prepare to trial “safe standing” at Old Trafford.

Fans can finally return to Premier League matches in some parts of England this weekend after coronavirus restrictions were eased.

But United have been pressing ahead with plans to create a section of seating that allows fans to stand against barriers.

Following recommendations on stadium safety made after the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, all-seater venues have been mandatory in the top tiers of English football since the 1994/95 season.

But there has been a renewed push in recent years for safe standing to be brought in, with United following fellow Premier League clubs Tottenham and Wolves by installing barrier seating at their ground.

Managing director Richard Arnold said in April that United’s “belief is that the introduction of barrier seats will enhance spectator safety in areas of the stadium where — as with other clubs — we have seen examples of persistent standing”.

Local government officials approved the plans to trial 1,500 barrier seats earlier this year and installation is due to start in early 2021.

Jim Liggett, operations director at United, told a fans’ forum: “We now have confirmation from the SGSA (Sports Grounds Safety Authority) that we can make arrangements to install circa 1,500 seats with barriers in the J Stand area, as part of the proposed trial.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Due to the ongoing impact of Covid and the fact that we are playing matches behind closed doors, the work to install the seats with barriers will commence early in the New Year.”

But he added that there had been no update as to when the government would “take forward its manifesto commitment to introduce safe standing”.

United are not currently allowed fans in the stadium as Manchester has been put in the tier 3 category. Old Trafford last hosted supporters in the 2-0 Premier League derby win against Manchester City on March 8.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Man United to install seats for ‘safe standing’ at Old Trafford – Mchipuko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved