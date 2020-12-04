Kimanzi bounces back with Wazito win over Vihiga   

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – Francis Kimanzi picked up his first win of the season after guiding Wazito FC to a 3-1 victory over newly promoted side Vihiga United as the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League season entered the second round on Friday.

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Boniface Omondi gave Wazito the lead 12 minutes after kick-off before Dennis Ng’ang’a doubled the scores three minutes to the half hour mark.

However, Vihiga finished with 10 men after Sammy Sindani was sent off on the stroke of half-time.

Former AFC Leopards attacking midfielder Whyvonne Isuza rounded off the win in the 54th minute while Norman Werunga handed the Western based side the consolation goal in the 63rd minute.

-More to follow-