AFC Leopards coach throws in the towel citing safety concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – AFC Leopards’ tendency of turnover of coaches is far from over after its head coach Tomas Trucha threw in the towel just after overseeing only one match, the season opening 2-1 victory over Tusker FC in the Kenyan Premier League.

According to club boss Dan Shikanda, Trucha who is of the Czech Republic origin, through his manager Prince Kofi, cited the safety of his client is not guaranteed after being threatened by a section of people purporting to be AFC Leopards supporters.

Assistant coach Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani will take charge on temporary basis as he returns at the helm after guiding the club for the remainder of last season.

“Today, we accepted Tomas Trucha’s resignation as Head Coach, effective immediately. This has been occasioned by the coach feeling that his safety is not guaranteed since his manager, Mr. Prince Channis, has been threatened by people purporting to be Ingwe supporters. This is disturbing and unacceptable for anyone who claims to be a supporter of this esteemed club,” Shikanda said in a statement.

“True AFC Leopards’ supporters hold themselves to the highest standard and put the Club’s and public good before all else. At this time, the remaining technical bench shall take charge as we consider a replacement. On behalf of the Management, we thank Trucha for his contributions to the Club and wish him well in his future endeavours,” Shikanda, a former old boy of the club added. AFC Leopards head coach Anthony Kimani poses on the technical bench during a past Kenyan Premier League match. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

On Duncan Otieno, Shikanda said the club is still perusing the matter, insisting the defender still belongs to the den.

“We’d like to reiterate that the player had registered with us though both his previous Club and also the Football Association of Zambia were yet to furnish us with his International Transfer Certificate and the TPO respectively. However, we’d like to confirm that we are in communication with the Football Association of Zambia as well as Lusaka Dynamos and we aim to have this issue settled amicably in a fortnight.”

He added, “As you know, we are working towards realizing a formidable team that will give all of us a rewarding football experience. Thus, I am grateful to all members and fans for their support and urge them to steadfastly join us in this exciting venture as we build a team to compete for trophies.”