Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Photo/AFC LEOPARDS

Sports

AFC Leopards coach throws in the towel citing safety concerns

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – AFC Leopards’ tendency of turnover of coaches is far from over after its head coach Tomas Trucha threw in the towel just after overseeing only one match, the season opening 2-1 victory over Tusker FC in the Kenyan Premier League.

According to club boss Dan Shikanda, Trucha who is of the Czech Republic origin, through his manager Prince Kofi, cited the safety of his client is not guaranteed after being threatened by a section of people purporting to be AFC Leopards supporters.

Assistant coach Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani will take charge on temporary basis as he returns at the helm after guiding the club for the remainder of last season.

“Today, we accepted Tomas Trucha’s resignation as Head Coach, effective immediately. This has been occasioned by the coach feeling that his safety is not guaranteed since his manager, Mr. Prince Channis, has been threatened by people purporting to be Ingwe supporters. This is disturbing and unacceptable for anyone who claims to be a supporter of this esteemed club,” Shikanda said in a statement.

 “True AFC Leopards’ supporters hold themselves to the highest standard and put the Club’s and public good before all else. At this time, the remaining technical bench shall take charge as we consider a replacement. On behalf of the Management, we thank Trucha for his contributions to the Club and wish him well in his future endeavours,” Shikanda, a former old boy of the club added.

  • AFC Leopards head coach Anthony Kimani poses on the technical bench during a past Kenyan Premier League match. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

On Duncan Otieno, Shikanda said the club is still perusing the matter, insisting the defender still belongs to the den.

“We’d like to reiterate that the player had registered with us though both his previous Club and also the Football Association of Zambia were yet to furnish us with his International Transfer Certificate and the TPO respectively. However, we’d like to confirm that we are in communication with the Football Association of Zambia as well as Lusaka Dynamos and we aim to have this issue settled amicably in a fortnight.”

He added, “As you know, we are working towards realizing a formidable team that will give all of us a rewarding football experience.  Thus, I am grateful to all members and fans for their support and urge them to steadfastly join us in this exciting venture as we build a team to compete for trophies.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved