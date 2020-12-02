December wishlist goodies up for grabs thanks to Betway

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – International betting firm Betway gave announced the launch of its December Wishlist promotion that will run throughout the final month of the year.

Following the launch, fans of Betway sports betting will have the opportunity to win a range of fantastic prizes, while enjoying all of the fixtures this festive season.

The 2020 December Wishlist promotion will run from the 1st to 31st December with weekly promotions for players to bet on and dozens of prizes up for grabs including home theatre systems, laptops, smart phones, fuel vouchers and more.

In order to get into the lucky draw to win one of the amazing prizes, players will be required to bet on any, or all, of the weekly December Wishlist promotions. Each qualifying bet placed will earn the player another entry into each week’s draw. Thus, the more they bet the better their chances of winning.

‘’We are excited to reward our players this festive period through our December Wishlist promo. It has been a tough year for many Kenyans because of the Covid-19 outbreak and we hope this promotion will go a long way in putting a smile on our player’s faces. We wish all our players the best this holiday season and the best of luck to all the December Wishlist participants’’, said Karen Njerenga, Betway PR and Media Executive.

Betway continues to offer its punters a premium gaming experience with its various sports markets, eSports, casino and live casino options.