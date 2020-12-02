BFK set to build capacity for technical officials

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) has announced far reaching plans to build capacity of coaches in the Country.

BFK Chairman Anthony ‘Jamal’ Ombok said the initiative also serves as recognition by the Federation of “the critical role coaches will play in implementing its Ndondi Mashinani program”.

Jamal was speaking during the AIBA Star 1 coaching certification course which started at Hilton Hotel Nairobi yesterday.

A total of 20 coaches from across the country have been identified to undertake the course.

The course instructors are conducting the course virtually from Europe.

“The Federation appreciates that the number of coaches who wanted to do the course was very high and the available slots were limited due to different factors. The Federation will organize more courses both International and national in a bid to give an opportunity to majority of the coaches in the grassroots to get formal coaching training.

The course in Nairobi is being held virtually, and we would like to appreciate the support that our International Federation Aiba has accorded us and a special mention to Interim Aiba President Dr. Mohamed Moustahsane. Aiba has assigned two of their most experienced instructors to conduct the course in Mr. Terry Edwards from England & Mr. Ervin Kade from Finland. A test run of the system was done yesterday and the Aiba instructors were satisfied that BFK is up to the task of holding a successful Aiba star 1 Coaching certification course,” said Jamal.

Jamal added that “the Federation expects the coaches to learn new coaching ideas which they will put to use when they go back to their respective clubs across the Country.

“There is a lot of talent in the country especially in the Counties and the knowledge that the coaches will gain during this valuable international course will go a long way in helping the coaches to tap top talent by giving the youngsters the best foundation in their boxing journey.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The intention of the Federation was to start with an Aiba referees & judges course since we are in a pathetic situation as a boxing nation that was a powerhouse in the continent and world over, as we only have 1 referee and judge who is certified by Aiba. Referees and judges course was to start in mid-November but as we prepared, Aiba officials enquired about the kind of scoring system we were using and that’s when we discovered that we did not have a functional Swiss scoring system and the course could not go ahead without this critical equipment.”

Jamal noted that the Federation has since embarked on importing a scoring system and once the machine is in the Country, the referees as Judges Aiba Star 1 certification course will take place so that we can have competent Aiba certified ring officials in the Country.”

Jamal wished all participants the very best as they undertake this important course in their coaching career.