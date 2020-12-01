Betway Kenya offers Tennis Kenya support

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – International betting firm Betway Kenya announced its support for Tennis Kenya, handing the federation kit for both men and women, racquets, balls and spare strings.

“For a several years now, we as Tennis Kenya have been struggling in our matches for lack of support with equipment, kit and logistics. It has greatly impacted the game and our performance,” Tennis Kenya administrator Nancy Nduku said.

She added; “However, with the support from Betway, we are confident that there is going to be positive change in the sport and for our players, especially for those in the Wheelchair and Deaf teams for which this support has come.” Jane Ndenda Wheelchair Tennis

Established in 2012 and 2018 respectively, Kenya’s Wheelchair and Deaf tennis teams aim to introduce differently abled athletes to the sport and help develop players to represent Kenya at various competitions internationally.

The Wheelchair team has excelled and represented Africa at the World Championships three times.

“It is a great honour for us as a brand to support Tennis Kenya. It is has not been an easy year for sports men and women around the world but we felt it was our duty to continue offering our support to our sporting talent in Kenya. We are excited to see the Wheelchair and Deaf tennis teams here in Kenya scale great heights in their sporting talents while adorning the Betway brand. We wish them well in their future endeavours in developing their skills,” said Karen Njerenga Betway Public Relations Executive.

Betway continues to support various sports in Kenya through its CSR and Sponsorship program. As the proud sponsor of the Betway Cup and the Kariobangi Sharks team, the brand aims to support growth of sporting talent that is capable of competing at the highest level.