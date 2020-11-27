Gor wonderkid Omala sends Kenya to CECAFA semis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – Gor Mahia wonderkid Benson Omala scored in the second minute of added time as Kenya beat Sudan 2-1 in Arusha, Tanzania in the CECAFA Under-20 Championship on Friday, handing them a ticket to the semi-finals.

The Rising Stars were leading 1-0 until the 85th minute via a Fortune Omoto goal scored in the 62nd minute before Sudan equalized through Al Gozoli Nooh with five minutes left.

However, Omala hit the back of the net with his second goal of the tournament to send the Rising Stars to six points and top of Group C.

Stanley Oumbi’s men had started their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Ethiopia.