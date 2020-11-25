Connect with us

You can now deposit your stake on Odibets through Bonga Points

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – Leading Kenyan betting platform Odibets have partnered with Safaricom, to enable punters deposit on their accounts using Bonga Points.

By dialing *126# from your Safaricom line, you can select to deposit on Odibets. This is how:

After dialing *126#, select Lipa na Bonga points before entering Odibet’s paybill number 290680 and account name Odi; then, you are good to go.

The feature, which is one of a kind, will see betting fanatics place their bets whenever they are out of cash. This comes just few weeks after Odibets launched a new feature christened “Bet bila bundles”.

The feature sees punters place bets without bundles on the Odibets platform.

“The Bet bila bundles feature will help our customers place their bets for free. They will have the best browsing experience,” said Odibets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi.

“We have launched this amazing feature to give back to our loyal customers,” concluded Sayi.

