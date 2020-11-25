Connect with us

Kenyan runners set new records running Up and Down Mt Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – Enda Elite Athletes Sussy Chemaimak and Kenneth Kemboi set new records for running unsupported on the Sirimon route of Mt Kenya.

Starting from Sirimon gate at 2650m elevation the athletes ran to Pt Lenana, 4985m elevation. They promptly turned and ran back to the gate.

The round trip took Kenneth Kemboi 7 hours and 39 seconds. Susy Chemaimak completed the course in 7 hours 50 minutes and 7 seconds.

The athletes are both Enda Elite athletes, and work with the Kenyan running brand to develop and test running shoes. For their record-breaking attempts on Mt Kenya, they are additionally being supported by GPS watch maker COROS, running apparel brand Janji, and lighting and pack company UltrAspire.

Chemaimak and Kemboi have been training with fellow athletes Alfred Moindi and Joan Cherop as the four athletes attempt to set records on all three of the routes up Mt Kenya: Sirimon, Chogoria, and Naro Moru. This was their first attempt and will be followed with runs on the other two routes in the coming months.

