In pictures: Milestones continue to be reached at magnificent Qatar 2022 stadium sites

DOHA, Qatar, Nov 25 – With two years left before the FIFA World Cup heads into Qatar for the first timer ever, massive progress is being made in the eight stadia that will host matches.

Three stadiums – Khalifa International, Al Janoub and Education City – have all been inaugurated and are fully operational, with the remaining five at various stages of construction.

All eight stadiums will be completed well in advance of the tournament, which will kick off on 21 November 2022.

Here is a low-down of the eight venues.

Al Bayt Stadium Al Bayt Stadium

Capacity: 60,000

Designer: Dar Al-Handasah

Distance from Doha city centre: 43km

A remarkable sight will welcome fans to Al Bayt Stadium, which is being delivered by Aspire Zone Foundation.

Designed to represent Arab hospitality, the venue will host nine matches through to the semi-finals stage of Qatar 2022 and is covered by a structure resembling a traditional Arab tent known as ‘bayt al sha’ar’, complete with a state-of-the-art retractable roof.

Construction update:

The stadium structure has been completed and is ready to host matches. This includes the laying of the stadium pitch in world record time. It is the second Qatar 2022 tournament venue to achieve a five-star rating from the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS). The surrounding Al Bayt Park is also open to the public.

Al Janoub Stadium Al Janoub Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Design inspired by: Dame Zaha Hadid

Distance from Doha city centre: 23km

Located in Al Wakrah with a design inspired by the late British-Iraqi architect Dame Zaha Hadid, the futuristic Al Janoub Stadium will host seven matches up to the round of 16 stage during Qatar 2022.

The design is inspired by the sails of traditional dhow boats – in tribute to Al Wakrah’s seafaring past. An innovative cooling system and retractable roof mean the stadium can be used all year round.

The stadium was inaugurated on 16 May 2019 ahead of that year’s Amir Cup final.

More recently, Al Janoub played host to matches in the West Zone of the 2020 AFC Champions League and is also a venue for the East Zone portion of the competition.

The stadium has also been chosen by the Asian Football Confederation as the venue for the 2020 AFC Champions League final on 19 December.

Al Rayyan Stadium Al Rayyan Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Designer: Ramboll

Distance from Doha city centre: 22km (14 miles)

Al Rayyan Stadium will showcase the very best of Qatari culture when it hosts seven matches up to the round of 16 stage during Qatar 2022.

The outer façade will be made up of intricate patterns representing Qatar, from its history of trade to its varied wildlife.

Al Rayyan’s desert landscapes will be reflected on the façade – and in the dune-shaped hospitality areas and merchandise stalls dotted around the stadium complex.

Construction update:

Recent infrastructure completions include the stadium façade, seating installation and the playing surface. The stadium is set to be inaugurated in the near future.

Al Thumama Stadium Al Thumama Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Designer: Arab Engineering Bureau

Distance from Doha city centre: 13km (8 miles)

The design of Al Thumama Stadium is inspired by the ‘gahfiya’, a traditional woven cap worn for centuries by men across the Arab world.

It is the first FIFA World Cup venue to be designed by a Qatari architect – Ibrahim M. Jaidah. The stadium will host eight matches up to the quarter-finals stage during Qatar 2022.

Construction update:

Roof and façade works have been completed, as has the stadium’s bleacher installation. Seat installation, along with mechanical, electrical and plumbing works, plus finishing, are ongoing.

Education City Stadium

Education City Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Designer: FIA Fenwick Iribarren Architects

Distance from Doha city centre: 12km

Education City Stadium is located at the heart of Qatar Foundation – a vibrant centre for knowledge and innovation where this ultramodern arena will be a fitting addition and lasting symbol of sustainability.

The stadium will host eight matches up to the quarter-finals stage during Qatar 2022 and eventually become the home of the Qatar women’s national team.

The stadium became the first Qatar 2022 tournament venue to receive a five-star GSAS sustainability rating ahead of its inauguration in June 2020.

More recently, Education City played host to matches in the West Zone of the 2020 AFC Champions League and is also a venue for the East Zone portion of the competition.

Khalifa International Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Distance from Doha city centre: 13km

On 19 May 2017, Khalifa International Stadium became the first FIFA World Cup 2022TM stadium to open when it hosted the Amir Cup final in front of more than 40,000 fans.

Located in Aspire Zone, the historic venue has previously hosted the Asian Games and the AFC Asian Cup.

The stadium is set to host eight matches up to the third-place play-off during Qatar 2022.

Recent events to have taken place at Khalifa International include the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships, the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019.

This year, the stadium played host to matches in the West Zone of the 2020 AFC Champions League and is also a venue for the East Zone portion of the competition.

Lusail Stadium Lusail Stadium

Capacity: 80,000

Designer: Foster + Partners

Distance from Doha city centre: 16km

The 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium will embody Qatar’s ambition and its passion for sharing Arab culture with the world.

The design of this magnificent stadium is inspired by the interplay of light and shadow that characterises the fanar lantern.

The venue will also become the centrepiece of Lusail – a newly built, state-of-the-art metropolis, designed specifically with residents’ needs in mind.

The stadium will host ten matches up to and including the final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Construction update:

The stadium’s concrete works and bowl steel installation have been completed, while the roof big lift has commenced. The installation of the stadium’s steel structure and façade are ongoing, as are the mechanical, engineering, plumbing and finishing works.

Ras Abu Aboud Stadium Ras Abou Aboud Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Designer: FIA Fenwick Iribarren Architects

Distance from Doha city centre: 10km (6 miles)

Ras Abu Aboud Stadium will be the first fully demountable and re-usable tournament venue in FIFA World Cup history.

Designed by Fenwick Iribarren Architects, this 40,000-capacity stadium will be built using shipping containers and other modular materials.

Overlooking the stunning Doha Corniche and West Bay skyline, the stadium will host seven matches up to the round of 16 stage during Qatar 2022.

Construction update:

The stadium will be built using 998 modular containers, with the delivery and installation of all remaining containers now completed. This includes special containers for the completed Kahramaa Primary Substation.

All remaining structural steel members, including tension rods, have also been delivered and installed. Installation of all seats in the stadium’s bowl has also been completed.