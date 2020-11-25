Hyundai Santa Fe Diesel up for grabs at Muthaiga Golf Tournament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – Portuguese multinational Salvador Caetano Group has given a boost to this year’s Captain’s Prize at The Muthaiga Golf club, sponsoring the exclusive first Hole-In-One winner with a brand new Hyundai Santa Fe Diesel Premium (complete with a 5 Year / 100,000kms Warranty) on Hole # 13.

The brand new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) is a 2019 model, and is packed with innovative features and advanced technologies. The vehicle currently Retails @ Ksh. 8,200,000/= , but is currently on a Black Friday offer of Ksh 6,700,000/=

“We are very excited to be a part of this exciting tournament, and happy to support Captain Snehal Patel (better known as Munna). I would like to wish all the players the very best – and hope that someone gets a Hole-In-One on hole # ‘13’… enabling them to Drive Off with a brand new Hyundai Santa Fe Diesel Premium! All he or she has to do… Drive off the tee box with some luck or really good aim, and Drive Off with the new Hyundai Santa Fe!” said Michael Ian DeSouza, General Manager – Sales & Marketing, Caetano Kenya.

“This event promises to be very exciting, with lots of surprises in store for the players, and even if no-one gets the hole-in-one prize – we have our able Sales Team on site to help you choose your new Hyundai” added Michael “Hyundai – New Thinking, New Possibilities”.

The Captains Prize at the Muthaiga Golf Club will be held between the 27th – 29th of November 2020. The Hole-In-One Prize is for the first golfer to get a hole-in-one on Hole # 13 over the two-day golfing days, Friday 27th and Saturday 28th November 2020 and the prize giving ceremony will be on Sunday 29th November 2020.

Salvador Caetano is the sole distributor and Retailer of New vehicles and Aftersales services that include comprehensive Aftersales care, i.e. spare parts and accessory sales and full valet services. The company’s product offerings are from the Hyundai stables, which include the Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Grand i10, Hyundai H1 Van and the Hyundai H100. From the Renault stable, the company offers the Renault Kwid, Renault Kwid Climber, Renault Triber, Renault Duster, Renault Kangoo and the Renault Koleos.

Salvador Caetano Group (SCG) has over 70 years of history dedicated to industry and the automotive sector, headquartered in Portugal, and has a presence in more than 100 companies spread across Europe and Africa. The global presence is in 37 countries on 3 continents, selling over a 100 thousand vehicles annually, with over 7,000 employees.