Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Timothy Cheruiyot celebrates after winning the 1500m race at the Monaco Leg of the World Athletics Diamond League. PHOTO/World Athletics

Athletics

Diamond League season to start in Morocco on May 23

Published

PARIS, France, Nov 24 – The calendar of elite Diamond League meetings for the Olympic year of 2021 was released on Monday with the season starting in Rabat, Morocco on May 23 and concluding in Zurich in September.

After a 2020 track and field season heavily disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic that forced the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, athletes’ focus will be the rearranged Games that are scheduled to start on July 23.

The last Diamond League meeting before the Olympics will take place in London on July 13 and the new Olympic champions will be able to show off their medals at a meeting in Shanghai on August 14.

There are back-to-back meetings in the US city of Eugene on August 21 and a still-to-be-confirmed venue in China on August 22.

Athletes will earn points in the first 13 meetings in a bid to qualify for a place in the final, where they have the chance to win the Diamond Trophy and be crowned Diamond League champion in their chosen discipline.

2021 Diamond League calendar

May 23 – Rabat (MAR)

May 28 – Doha (QAT)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

June 4 – Rome (ITA)

June 10 – Oslo (NOR)

July 4 – Stockholm (SWE)

July 9 – Monaco (MON)

July 13 – London (GBR)

August 14 – Shanghai (CHN)

August 21 – Eugene (USA)

August 22 – Venue to be confirmed (CHN)

August 26 – Lausanne (SUI)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

August 28 – Paris (FRA)

September 3 – Brussels (BEL)

September 8-9 – Zurich (SUI)

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved