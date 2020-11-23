Connect with us

Bright start for Kenya Under-20 in CECAFA Championship

ARUSHA, Tanzania, Nov 23 – The national football Under-20 team, Rising Stars launched its 2020 CECAFA tournament campaign with a bang after thrashing Ethiopia 3-0 in Arusha, Tanzania on Monday.

Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom beneficiaries Benson Omalla who now features for Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia and Enock Wanyama were on target for Kenya as well as Ronald Reagan.

Kenya will next take on Sudan on Friday at 1pm with the winner of the group qualifying for the semifinals.

The finalists of the tourney earn an automatic slot to the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

-Developing story-

