Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Willian added to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's growing injury worries as he went off with a muscular injury in the 0-0 draw with Leeds United © POOL/AFP Michael Regan

Sports

Arteta alarmed by growing Arsenal injury list after Leeds draw

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 23 – Mikel Arteta is frustrated at Arsenal’s growing injury list after losing two more players in their goalless draw at Leeds as his team prepares for six matches in the next three weeks.

With Thomas Partey, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli all sidelined heading into Sunday’s game, winger Willian and Bukayo Saka failed to finish the contest after respectively picking up a muscular problem and what appeared to be a knee injury.

Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac were also unavailable at Elland Road after testing positive for Covid-19 on international duty, while Nicolas Pepe was sent off for an apparent headbutt which could lead to a three-match suspension.

“We had it really difficult for different reasons because we lost two players on international duty,” said Arteta.

“We have now lost two players to injury and one through suspension and we have an incredible amount of games coming up.”

Arsenal begin their packed schedule — a run which also includes a north London derby with Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur — with a Europa League game away at Norwegian side Molde on Thursday.

The Gunners are 11th in the Premier League following Sunday’s stalemate, seven points behind Spurs and reigning champions Liverpool.

“Every team is going to face challenges with the amount of fixtures we have,” Arteta said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We will see what happens but we will put a team (out against Molde) to compete in the way that we do now. Let’s hope that we can get some (players) back.”

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Arteta alarmed by growing Arsenal injury list after Leeds draw – Mchipuko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved