Happy Spurs: Tottenham players celebrate Giovani Lo Celso's (second left) second goal in a 2-0 win over Manchester City © POOL/AFP Kirsty Wigglesworth

English Premiership

Tottenham cruise to the summit after sinking lackluster Man City

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 21 – Tottenham displayed their Premier League title credentials as goals from Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso exposed Manchester City’s defensive frailties in a 2-0 win that took Jose Mourinho’s men top of the table on Saturday.

Spurs have not won an English top-flight title in 60 years, but showed defensive resilience to frustrate City’s domination of possession and their clinical counter-attacking was reminiscent of Mourinho’s title-winning sides in two spells at Chelsea.

Victory moved Tottenham moved two points ahead of Chelsea, who they face next weekend at Stamford Bridge.

Defeat leaves City already eight points off the leaders, albeit with a game in hand, down in 10th with just three wins from their opening eight games.

Pep Guardiola ended speculation over his future by committing to a new contract as City boss until 2023 this week.

The Catalan has won eight league titles at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City, but Guardiola now faces a challenge he has never had before in rebuilding a second title-winning side at the same club.

