Betting Control and Licensing Board lifts SportPesa suspension

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) has lifted its ban on Milestone Games Limited operating license, allowing them to use the SportPesa trade name.

“Pursuant to Section 4 (1) (b) of the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act, Cap.131 of the Laws of Kenya, the suspension of your Bookmaker’s Off-The Course license for 2020/2021 FY has lapsed. Further, our letter of 30th October, 2020 mentioned herein is hereby withdrawn,’ the letter signed by BCLB, Chairman Cyrus Miana and addressed to Bernard Chauro, the Milestone Games Limited Operations Manager read.

It added, “By a copy of this letter, the meeting that had been scheduled for 26th November 2020 as communicated via our letter dated 19th November 2020 is hereby cancelled.”

This comes less that 24 hours after the High Court overturned the BCLB decision to ban the company on using the SportPesa brand.

In an online ruling issued on Wednesday, Lady Justice Pauline Nyamweya further ordered Safaricom to reopen all its paybill numbers and the Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) to reactivate the company’s website.