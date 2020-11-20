Connect with us

Kenya Lionesses star Celestine Masinde (L) with Kenya Sevens star Vincent Onyala (R), the two are part of Tusker's responsible behaviour campaign dubbed 'Dundaing.'

Rugby

Celestine Masinde among rugby stars featuring in ‘Dundaing’ campaign

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Kenya Sevens and Lionesses stars have partnered with Kenya Breweries Limited, through its flagship brand Tusker to roll out a digital responsible behaviour campaign dubbed ‘Dundaing,’ aimed at encouraging positive drinking behaviour in line with the set COVID-19 health protocols.

The campaign features rugby stars; Jeff Oluoch, Vincent Onyala, Daniel Taabu, Bush Mwale, Johnstone Olindi, Celestine Masinde and Philadelphia Olando, who pass across the message via video.

The material will be aired on digital media showcasing the necessary measures consumers need to take while enjoying their favourite drink with friends. They include social distancing, washing of hands and wearing of masks.

Speaking on the campaign, East Africa Breweries Limited Head of Beer Marketing, Ann Joy Muhoro, said;

“Tusker believes that Kenyans can enjoy their favourite drink with friends in a safe and responsible manner, in line with the set protocols. That is why through the dundaing campaign, we are encouraging our consumers to adhere to the set health protocols, as they enjoy their Tusker at home or at a bar.”

The campaign also highlights the measures bar staff need to put in place in order to ensure their safety and that of their customers, the measures include; wearing of masks, frequent cleaning of surfaces and encouraging cashless modes of payments.

