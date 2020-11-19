Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NOCK Senior Vice president Shadrack Maluki with Acting Secretary General Francis Mutuku distribute basketball kits to Morans Captain Eric Mutoro and Coach Cliff Owour. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Sports

Smile for Morans Basketball team as NOC-K delivers kit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Ahead of the Fiba Afrobasket qualifiers championships set for Kigali, Rwanda from November 25-29, the national men’s basketball team, Morans received playing and traveling kit from the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

Speaking on behalf of the team at their training backyard at the Nyayo National Stadium, captain, Eric Mutoro said the gesture will motivate the squad to book the ticket into thecontinental showpiece and also work towards qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games.

“We are pleased with this good gesture from the NOC-K, presentation is key for every team, this will make us look a serious team when we go to Kigali, I promise Kenyans that we will raise high our flag and do well in the qualifiers because we have prepared well. Our aim is to make Kenya proud by qualifying for the Summer Games in 2024, that will be the first time for Kenya, we want to make history,” a jolly Mutoro, said.

Ronnie Gundo and Aerial Okall. Photo/ RAYMOND MAKHAYA

NOC-K Acting Secretary General, Francis Mutuku in the company of first deputy president Shadrack Maluki and Treasurer Anthony Kariuki, called on the team to work towards qualifying for the Olympic Games in 2024.

“This is great opportunity for us to interact with the Morans who have really done Kenya proud. We will give you the support that you need and when you go to Rwanda, go do Kenya proud and also we hope that you will qualify for the next Olympic Games,” Mutuku stated.

Kenya will open its Group B fixtures on November 25 against Senegal, then face Angola the following day before wrapping up their group stages match against Mozambique on November 27.

Other groups will see defending champions Tunisia headline Pool A alongside the Central Africa Republic, Madagascar and DRC Congo, Group C has hosts Rwanda, Nigeria, Mali and Algeria while Group E has Egypt, Morroco, Uganda and Cape Verde with the match set to be played in Egypt.

Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea have qualified for the Afrobasket finals to be hosted in 2021 after holding their qualifiers in February.

In a bid to curb the spread of the COVID-19, Fiba Africa will put the teams in a bubble.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved