Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

Football

Lampard wants Premier League’s early kick offs scrapped

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 19 – Frank Lampard has called for the Premier League’s Saturday morning fixtures to be scrapped as Chelsea’s tired players prepare to face Newcastle in that slot after a draining international break.

Lampard believes it is madness for the Premier League and television broadcasters to insist on one match being held at 1230 GMT on Saturdays as it places undue stress on over-worked players.

The issue is especially alarming for Chelsea boss Lampard when several of his stars were only just arriving back in England on Thursday after jetting around the world to play for their countries.

They will have barely any time to rest or train before the trip to St James’ Park on Saturday and Lampard is concerned that their fitness is being put at risk.

“The majority of our squad have been travelling, they are just getting back now. They will fly up to Newcastle, fly back, fly to Rennes on Tuesday and then back,” Lampard told reporters on Thursday.

“Thiago Silva has just landed. He probably won’t go to Newcastle because of the length of the journey and the timings.

“When you look at the scheduling the broadcasters have never had as many slots. How much does that 12:30 slot need to be there?

“It is absolutely not the optimum way to have players preparing for Premier League games.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Player injuries are going up across the league, the numbers are there if the Premier League wants to look at them.

“Zero pre-season, the schedule is tighter and if we want to handle them as best we can and look after the players, change the 12:30 time.”

– ‘Incredible stress’ –

Lampard’s complaint about the fixture schedule comes as many of his fellow big six managers step up their calls for a return to the five substitutions rule that was introduced after the coronavirus lockdown last season.

All the other major European leagues and the Champions League have retained the five-sub idea, but in the Premier League only three changes are allowed this season.

Lampard is convinced that decision — which was voted on by top-flight teams — should be looked again for the good of player welfare.

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is sidelined by a hamstring injury and Lampard is also waiting on the results of a number of Covid-19 tests, although Kai Havertz is back in training after a period of self-isolation.

“I think it is something we have to address again with the clubs,” he said.

“My main concern is player welfare, they are under incredible stress, especially those playing in Europe.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I don’t want anyone to cry their eyes out for players, we all know how lucky we are, but everywhere else has five subs so we have to revisit this in my opinion.”

Lampard gave his support to the campaign for action over the growing number of former players suffering from dementia.

England World Cup winner Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with the illness, while his former team-mate Nobby Stiles, who died recently, also suffered from dementia.

“It’s concerning. We have to support ex players and their families in this position,” he said.

“In the times they played we weren’t as advanced as we are now in terms of the research and proper medical reasons for why dementia has been brought on. We have to act now and not be sitting on a problem.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved