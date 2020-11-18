Kenyan athletes benefit from career transition programme thanks to NOC-K

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Kenya’s top and upcoming athletes benefited from a career transition programme organized by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

The two-day workshop dubbed Athlete365 Career+ Workshop, brought together 60 athletes from NOC-K affiliated national federations, led by Olympians Malkia Strikers skipper Mercy Moim and Kenya national boxing captain Nick Okoth who have all qualified for the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games to be held 2021.

The workshop’s objective was targeted at elite athletes who are in mid-careers, balancing sport and education in dual careers and athletes close to or in the process of making their transition from sport.

The workshop that concluded Wednesday, was delivered by International Olympic Committee (IOC’s) Athlete365 Career+ educators and promoters of the Outreach Programme. They included Kady Kanouté Tounkara from Mali, Inas Hussein from Egypt and Lebanese Tony Tarraf. Malkia Strikers Captain Mercy Moim attending the NOC-K workshop. Photo/NOC-K

The Athlete365 Career+ is a programme that empowers athletes to maximize their education and employment opportunities and helps them stride confidently into a dual or post-sports career.

It supports athletes at all stages of their career, helping them discover their potential and plan for their life beyond the world of competitive sport through a blend of advice, training and peer-to-peer learning.

The programme is an initiative of the IOC Athletes’ Commission (AC) and is delivered together with The Adecco Group. Olympian Dennis Ombachi attending the NOC-K workshop. Photo/NOC-K

Athlete365 Career+ Outreach programme provides guidance to a broader range of athletes, education for athletes to prepare for their future transition to life after sport.

The theme of the workshop was ‘’Power Up’’, building the foundation and potential for sporting success, education, career choices and lifelong excellence.

Beyond the Career+ curriculum, NOC-K has organised for awareness sessions for the athletes on use of social media, personal finances and medical issues. Some current active Olympians who attended the sessions as guest speakers and mentors included retired Kenya Sevens star, Humphrey Kayange, World Champion Hellen Obiri and Olympic silver medallist Julius Yego.