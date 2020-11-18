Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya National Boxing Team Captain Nick Okoth attending the workshop. Photo/NOC-K

Sports

Kenyan athletes benefit from career transition programme thanks to NOC-K

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Kenya’s top and upcoming athletes benefited from a career transition programme organized by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

The two-day workshop dubbed Athlete365 Career+ Workshop, brought together 60 athletes from NOC-K affiliated national federations, led by Olympians Malkia Strikers skipper Mercy Moim and Kenya national boxing captain Nick Okoth who have all qualified for the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games to be held 2021.

The workshop’s objective was targeted at elite athletes who are in mid-careers, balancing sport and education in dual careers and athletes close to or in the process of making their transition from sport.

The workshop that concluded Wednesday, was delivered by International Olympic Committee (IOC’s) Athlete365 Career+ educators and promoters of the Outreach Programme. They included Kady Kanouté Tounkara from Mali, Inas Hussein from Egypt and Lebanese Tony Tarraf.

Malkia Strikers Captain Mercy Moim attending the NOC-K workshop. Photo/NOC-K

The Athlete365 Career+ is a programme that empowers athletes to maximize their education and employment opportunities and helps them stride confidently into a dual or post-sports career.

It supports athletes at all stages of their career, helping them discover their potential and plan for their life beyond the world of competitive sport through a blend of advice, training and peer-to-peer learning.

The programme is an initiative of the IOC Athletes’ Commission (AC) and is delivered together with The Adecco Group.

Olympian Dennis Ombachi attending the NOC-K workshop. Photo/NOC-K

Athlete365 Career+ Outreach programme provides guidance to a broader range of athletes, education for athletes to prepare for their future transition to life after sport.

The theme of the workshop was ‘’Power Up’’, building the foundation and potential for sporting success, education, career choices and lifelong excellence.

Beyond the Career+ curriculum, NOC-K has organised for awareness sessions for the athletes on use of social media, personal finances and medical issues. Some current active Olympians who attended the sessions as guest speakers and mentors included retired Kenya Sevens star, Humphrey Kayange, World Champion Hellen Obiri and Olympic silver medallist Julius Yego.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved