Kajiado budding footballers showcase their talent at Inyorori football tournament

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Budding footballers in Inyonyori, Kajiado County are hoping to live their dream one day as they showcased their talent at the Inyorori football tournament held over the weekend.

The three-day tournament that was aimed at nurturing football talent and promote unity among youth in the expansive Kajiado County, brought together eight teams from the region with Oloontona FC lifting the trophy after spanking Kashanga’ FC  2-0 to also pocket Ksh 10,000 and jerseys.

Hosts Inyonyori settled for third place in the tourney that saw two teams from every locality selected to represent their area in the knockout competition.

However, organisers of the tournament are appealing for well-wishers to come on board and join veteran Kenya swimming coach, Collins Marigiri in supporting the young upcoming footballers as their aim is to equip the boys with training items, nets for goal posts, metallic goal posts since they are using wooden ones and more balls since its inadequate.

“Collins has been a great friend and not only a supporter of Oloontona FC but also teams from the area in general. He supports us by all means by donating playing kits and balls whenever we need his assistance. He has been a friend of us for more than seven years,” Oloontana FC Team Manager, Tom Taine said.

The Oloontana FC is managed by Tom Taine while the technical support is offered by Isaac Ntiak and Petero Sululu.

