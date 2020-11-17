Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Luis Suarez nurses his ankle in the World Cup qualifying match against Colombia © AFP/File Raul ARBOLEDA

Football

Suarez to miss Brazil clash after positive COVID-19 test

Published

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Nov 17 – Uruguay’s top goal scorer Luis Suarez has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss their World Cup qualifier against Brazil, local football chiefs said.

The positive test also means Suarez will miss his club Atletico Madrid’s La Liga outing against Barcelona, which would have been the first time he ran out against his former team.

“Tests have been carried out on all the members of the national team, with the result that the players Luis Suarez (and) Rodrigo Munoz and the official, Matias Faral, have tested positive for Covid-19,” the Uruguayan football federation said in a statement.

All three are “in good health”, it added. They join defender Matias Vina, who tested positive on Saturday after Uruguay’s 3-0 win over Colombia in Barranquilla.

Uruguay, who have not beaten Brazil since 2001, host the Brazilians (minus an injured Neymar) in Montevideo on Tuesday.

Brazil top the round-robin South American qualifying group for the 2022 finals in Qatar with nine points from three games, Argentina are on seven, Ecuador on six and Uruguay on six points.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved