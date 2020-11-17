Connect with us

Iceland absentee- Manchester City's Raheem Sterling will miss England's final game of 2020 © POOL/AFP Clive Brunskill

Football

England’s Henderson and Sterling out of Iceland match

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 16 – Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling will miss England’s Nations League fixture against Iceland on Wednesday, the Football Association has announced.

Liverpool captain Henderson suffered a knock during Sunday’s loss away to Belgium, while Manchester City forward Sterling has withdrawn because of a calf problem.

An FA statement issued Monday said the two players had returned to their respective clubs for further assessment.

England manager Gareth Southgate will now continue his preparations for his side’s final game of the year with a 22-man squad.

