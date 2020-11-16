Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

South Korea and Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has scored more goals than any other Premier League player

Sports

Son Heung-min Covid scare as outbreak hits South Korea team

Published

SEOUL, Korea, Republic of, Nov 16 – Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min has been confined to his room when not training after six of his South Korea team-mates tested positive for Covid-19 on international duty in Austria, officials said Monday.

Although Son, 28, tested negative, he and the rest of the squad have been told to stay in their hotel rooms in Vienna, unless they are training.

Despite the positive cases, South Korea played Mexico on Saturday, losing 3-2, and are due to face Qatar on Tuesday, depending on the results of a new round of testing.

Kwon Chang-hoon, Lee Dong-jun, Hwang In-beom, Na Sang-ho, Kim Moon-hwan and goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo have all tested positive for the virus, the Korea Football Association confirmed to AFP.

The Qatar game will go ahead if at least 13 players are Covid-free in the latest test results, which are due later on Monday, an official said.

Several international footballers have tested positive for the virus in the last week, including Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Browne.

On Saturday, Son, the most prolific Asian player in Premier League history, set up Hwang Ui-jo’s opener before Mexico ran away with it, scoring three goals in quick succession in the second half. Kwon Kyung-won reduced the deficit late on.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved